Driver licenses on phones--it's coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns will soon be able to have a mobile driver license (mDL), allowing them to carry identification on their phones and safeguard personal information by not having to present a physical card.

Utah's mDLs will allow Utahns to use the mobile cards in all transactions where a driver's license is required, such as traffic stops, banks, travel, and places where age verification is needed, such as liquor stores and bars.

EXCITING NEWS!! The future of identity is changing and Utah is taking the first steps toward moving Utahns' identities... Posted by Utah Driver License Division on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

“Our Driver License Division is committed to working with residents and stakeholders to implement a solution which provides the highest value to Utahns: one which is accepted anywhere, provides enhanced privacy, security and personal control,” said DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson.

What makes Utah’s mDL unique is that it’s not just a photo or digital representation of a driver license as it fully utilizes standards outlined by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators in their mDL Implementation Guidelines.

These standards provide the benefit of cryptographic proof of identity that cannot be achieved by simply showing a phone screen to a clerk at a business--an mDL reader will access the DLD’s infrastructure in order to verify the information contained in the mDL.

Utah State Senator Lincoln Fillmore led the efforts to get the mobile driver license piloted in the state through SB 100; after it passed during the most recent legislative session, the DLD began the necessary to implement it in the state.

One hundred participants will now be in the pilot program, with up to 10,000 in the program later this year.