Driver of stolen SUV doesn't get far after crashing into Salt Lake City police car

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man stole an SUV in Salt Lake City Wednesday night, but he didn't get far after ramming an unmarked police car while trying to flee.

Trevor English, 31, is accused of ramming and damaging an unmarked Salt Lake City police car after being spotted driving the stolen SUV near 50 North 900 West in Salt Lake City at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Salt Lake City police officers tried to stop him, but English refused to pull over, instead driving into the police car while trying to get away.

After the crash, English was prevented from leaving the parking lot and officers with the Pioneer Division Bike Squad took him into custody, but not before he injured a police officer during a brief struggle.

English faces charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a felony count of Criminal Mischief, Interfering with an Arresting Officer and outstanding felony warrants.