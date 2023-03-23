Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver of stolen SUV doesn't get far after crashing into Salt Lake City police car

SUV crashes into police car
Salt Lake City Police Department
SUV crashes into police car
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 16:12:22-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man stole an SUV in Salt Lake City Wednesday night, but he didn't get far after ramming an unmarked police car while trying to flee.

Trevor English, 31, is accused of ramming and damaging an unmarked Salt Lake City police car after being spotted driving the stolen SUV near 50 North 900 West in Salt Lake City at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Salt Lake City police officers tried to stop him, but English refused to pull over, instead driving into the police car while trying to get away.

After the crash, English was prevented from leaving the parking lot and officers with the Pioneer Division Bike Squad took him into custody, but not before he injured a police officer during a brief struggle.

English faces charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a felony count of Criminal Mischief, Interfering with an Arresting Officer and outstanding felony warrants.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere