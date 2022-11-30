Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Lydia Nielson, 24, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, failure to stay in one land and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to court documents, a Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy was heading south along Main Street in Spanish Fork when he spotted an erratic driver in his rearview mirror at 8 a.m. Monday.

Nielson had struck the curb twice before speeding past the deputy through a construction zone, nearly hitting two construction workers before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

After being stopped, Nielson was allegedly unable to recall that she crashed and was unwilling to comply with a field sobriety test. Nielson was transported to a hospital where her blood alcohol level tested 0.411, a potentially fatal level that's eight times over the legal limit.

An open container contained a beverage that Nielson allegedly confirmed to have been vodka. Afterwards it was discovered she was driving with a suspended license. While in the hospital, Nielson allegedly stated she had been under the influence of alcohol for several weeks.