Driver, teen injured in reckless driving rollover crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A driver is in critical condition, and a teen was injured Saturday after the Jeep they were riding on with others was involved in a rollover accident.

The accident at 4800 West and 4100 South came after calls of reckless vehicle in the area. The driver allegedly lost control while heading northbound on 4100 South, causing the vehicle to roll over.

When police arrived after 11 p.m., they found two people injured, including the adult driver and a juvenile. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, although the minor was upgraded to stable on Sunday.

Two other juveniles in the Jeep were not injured.

Officials say it is unknown if the driver will face charges and the investigation is still ongoing.

