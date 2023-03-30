Drivers beware: Southbound I-15 will be closed this weekend during nighttime hours near Farmington

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Motorists beware: The Utah Department of Transportation will close southbound Interstate 15 between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for three nights this weekend.

The closures will allow crews to place beams for a new bridge connecting northbound I-15 with the new West Davis Highway.

Southbound I-15 will be closed as follows:



Friday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, at 9 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. to Monday, April 3, at 5 a.m.

Southbound drivers will be detoured onto Legacy Parkway during the closures.