Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drivers beware: Southbound I-15 will be closed this weekend during nighttime hours near Farmington

UDOT construction of Davis County bridge
UDOT
UDOT construction of Davis County bridge
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 13:10:54-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Motorists beware: The Utah Department of Transportation will close southbound Interstate 15 between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for three nights this weekend.

The closures will allow crews to place beams for a new bridge connecting northbound I-15 with the new West Davis Highway.

Southbound I-15 will be closed as follows:

  • Friday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 1, at 9 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. 
  • Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. to Monday, April 3, at 5 a.m. 

Southbound drivers will be detoured onto Legacy Parkway during the closures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere