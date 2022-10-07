Drivers of Lamborghinis crash in Denver, both face DUI charge

DENVER, Colo. — The drivers of two Lamborghinis crashed in Denver on Thursday evening and both were arrested on DUI charges.

The crash, which occurred around 10:09 p.m., ended with one car on fire in the front yard of Denver Fire Department Station 1, located at 745 W Colfax Ave., just east of Speer Boulevard.

Denver Fire Department



Both were arrested on a DUI charge, according to the Denver Police Department. Police said one person was transported to a hospital, but the injuries were not serious.

The drivers were identified as Hunter Hinson, 28, and Alexis Doyal, 32, according to police.

Hinson faces charges of possession of a gun while under the influence, speeding, DUI - drugs, and reckless driving. He posted a $1,500 bond.

Doyal faces charges of speeding, failure to display proof of insurance, reckless driving, DUI, and DUI - drugs. He posted a $1,500 bond.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal charges.

According to a probable cause statement from DPD, a witness said Hinson and Doyal had been racing. They were stopped at N. Speer Boulevard facing north at 13th Avenue. Both revved their car's engines and when the light turned green, they "accelerated as fast as possible toward N. Speer Boulevard," the document reads. At Speer, the cars crashed and hit a third car, which was not involved in the racing.

Doyal's vehicle then caught fire, the probable cause statement reads. Hinson was transported to a hospital before police arrived.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Doyal had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech and was unsteady on his feet. He had a "moderate odor" of marijuana and alcohol on his breath, according to his probable cause statement. He admitted to police that he had consumed alcohol before he started driving, according to the probable cause statement. He agreed to field sobriety tests, which indicated he was impaired.

According to Hinson's probable cause statement, a handgun was found on the floorboard of the passenger seat and a magazine was in the intersection near the car. The handgun was empty. When police met with Hinson, they noticed he had red and glassy eyes, a dazed appearance, eyelid and body tremors, and nystagmus, according to the probable cause statement. He consented to field sobriety tests at the hospital. The probable cause statement said police saw indications that he was impaired.

The DFD said multiple events are happening in downtown Denver this weekend and asked drivers to stay safe.