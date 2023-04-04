Drought, record snowfall will decrease deer hunting permits again this year

SALT LAKE CITY — For the fifth consecutive year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending a decrease in the number of general-season deer hunting permits, but is seeking public feedback on this and other hunting recommendations starting April 4.

DWR manages deer, elk, and other wildlife populations in the state to maintain healthy populations, and weighs several factors for doing so.

“There are a few things that can negatively impact deer populations in Utah,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus said. “Those include poor or limited habitat, predators and weather — either extreme, ongoing drought or really heavy snowfall, like we had this winter.

"The most important factors that drive deer population numbers are the survival rates of doe deer, fawn production and fawn survival after the winter. The way we hunt buck deer in Utah doesn’t drive deer populations, but what happens with deer populations drives how we hunt buck deer.”

To protect the deer population in Utah, the DWR is proposing the following



Northern Utah: Proposing a decrease of 4,800 permits (about a 20% decrease from last year).

Central Utah: Proposing an increase of 600 permits (a 4% increase from last year).

Northeastern Utah: Proposing a decrease of 1,000 permits (about an 11% decrease from last year).

Southern Utah: Proposing an increase of 3,275 permits (about a 28% increase from last year).

Southeastern Utah: Proposing an increase of 450 permits (about a 3.5% increase from last year).

“For several years, we have had more demand for deer hunting in Utah than we have the supply for,” Mangus said.

“We are recommending a decrease for both buck deer and antlerless deer permits again this year, but the circumstances of individual deer populations vary greatly across the state. We use the best available data and our management plans to make proactive recommendations for the herd health of our wildlife.”

Elk are impacted differently by drought and severe winter conditions because survival of adults typically remains high, so DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in public draw bull elk permits for the 2023 hunts.

DWR has several other proposals, including a ban on attaching electronics in essentially any type of hunting weapon.

They also are proposing a prohibition on using cellphones or two-way radios to aid in stalking an animal.

Other recommendations include prohibiting the use of visual-enhancement technology, including drones, aerial imaging, electronically amplified calls, or night vision devices to locate big game or locate protected wildlife.

“We value innovation but also recognize that common-sense regulations limiting the use of technology for hunting can preserve hunting traditions into the future and can increase opportunities for hunters,” DWR District Wildlife Biologist Derrick Ewell said.

For information about public meetings on these recommendations or to share feedback, go the to DWR's website.

