Drunk driver sentenced after hitting four teens in Logan Canyon last year

LOGAN, Utah — A judge sentenced Dustin Andersen to two years in prison Monday for drunk driving and hitting four teens — severely injuring one — in Logan Canyon last July. Sarah Frei, one of the four victims in the crash, lost her legs and is now a paraplegic as a result of her injuries.

"This is what we wanted, and I'm glad he is being punished for what he has done," said Brooke Watson after the sentence was delivered. "I hope he realized that what he has done is wrong and that what has happened today can influence many others and it can make a difference."

WATCH: Survivors of horrific Logan Canyon crash reunited with rescuers

The courtroom was filled with emotions as the victims from July's crash detailed their stories, and the pain they live with to this day.

"In the blink of an eye everything changed," Frei said during the hearing. ""People treat me differently now. Some people are scared of me."

All of the teens described dealing with anxiety, PTSD, and lasting injuries from the crash.

"I still walk with a little bit of a limp," said Taevey Davis. "Hopefully we'll have a full recovery by 2022."

WATCH: After horrific crash in Logan Canyon, 'Sarah's Law' could change parts of Utah's DUI laws

The State of Utah and victims' families urged the judge to hand down a stern sentence. At one point in the hearing, Frei's father shared photos of Sarah's life before and after the crash.

"We are asking, as all the victims who have stood before your honor today and asking for you to follow adult probation and parole's recommendation, the recommendation of the state, and the demands of this community to hold this drunk driver accountable," said the lawyer representing the State of Utah during the hearing.

WATCH: Clearfield teen paralyzed by drunk driver inspires the world with recovery

The judge ordered that Andersen's two third degree felony sentences run consecutively, meaning he will spend about two years in prison. He also ordered Andersen to pay restitution to the victims, giving the four teens and their families some closure.

"I feel like surrounding yourself good people makes such a difference," Sarah Frei said after the hearing. "They said that I lift them up, but they lift me up."

The Board of Pardons and Parole has the option of extending Andersen's sentence to the maximum of five years, which will be decided in a parole hearing in the coming months.