Due to staffing shortage it's more important than ever to properly sort your recycling after Christmas

MIDVALE, Utah — As we begin to clean up after the holidays, there are some things you need to be aware of when it comes to recycling.

It’s not hard for Trace Sondrup to break down the do’s and dont’s of recycling. Sondrup has worked at Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling for 20 years.

"If you’re concerned about the environment, then this is a good place to work," Sondrup said. "It’s our heaviest time of the year for the Christmas garbage, is what it’s called. It used to be garbage but now part of it goes to recycle but it’s a really really busy time."

They are working to turn what you recycle into something reusable and due to low staffing, Sondrup says it’s never been more important to put the right things in the right bin.

"They haul a lot of the garbage out of recycle facilities. It’s truck loads a day," Sondrup said. If it's bagged incorrectly it may or may not get recycled, depending on how busy they are.

Wrapping paper is not recyclable.

"You might’ve gotten away with a little bit of wrapping paper back in the day," he said.

Now Sondrup hopes be pro-active about knowing what belongs in the blue bin.

For the whole month of January they will pick up Christmas trees the day after garbage day. They ask that you take all lights and ornaments off, and leave the tree by the curb.