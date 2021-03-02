Dueling protests face off on campus over possible 'Dixie' change

Menu

Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 01, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Sunny St. George is not normally the scene of protesters and counter-protesters facing off, but at the lunch hour on Monday, it happened.

On one side of the Dixie State University campus, a large contingent of baby boomers with members of younger generations mixed in, proclaiming their ties to a history they say was never connected to the antebellum South.

On the other, a smaller group largely composed of students and staff who say they’re less concerned with the local connections to a name and more concerned with how the rest of the world will see it.

The name, of course, is "Dixie."

