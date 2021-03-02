Dugway Proving Ground crews train to receive unmanned spacecraft

DUGWAY, Utah — Emergency responders at Dugway Proving Ground, a U.S. Army testing facility in western Utah, recently received training to handle the potential landing of a Boeing Starliner crew module spacecraft.

DPG is one of five possible landing sites for the Starliner and has bee designated as an emergency landing site for the Starliner's next unmanned mission, which is scheduled for early summer.

"Boeing personnel recently trained DPG first responders, including emergency medical services and firefighters, and personnel from Test Support and Jacobs. The training focused on the first actions that would need to be taken following an unmanned landing, including grounding the crew module to avoid electrical shock, placing an environmental enclosure around the crew module and recovering the module’s parachutes," a Facebook post from DPG says.

Trainees used an inflatable replica of the Starliner crew module as they practiced the procedures they would need to follow in the event of a Starliner landing at DPG.