DUI cases alarmingly on the rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Cases of Utah drivers getting behind the while impaired are increasing in the state.

The Department of Public Safety says it has observed a significant increase in DUI stops and arrests despite Utah having the toughest anti-drunk driving law in the nation.

Utah's blood alcohol level is 0.05, while the legal limit allowed in other states is 0.08.

The Utah Highway Patrol can’t explain the reason for the increase, but claims the average blood alcohol content of drivers they stop is a 0.14.

"That’s almost three times the limit," said Capt. Wade Breur. "And so while we’ve gone from a 0.08 to a 0.05, that isn’t the reason for the increased DUI. I think there’s definitely more of an emphasis to remove those drivers off the road, we want to make sure that that 0.05 is the deterrent to get drivers to think on the front end [that] I don’t want to operate that vehicle."

With the Fourth of July Holiday weekend ahead, law enforcement will be out enforcing DUI laws to keep Utahns safe on the road.