Dump truck knocks down West Valley City powerline, causing small brush fires

Posted at 8:52 PM, Jul 26, 2023
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Crews are working to contain several small fires along the Jordan River Trail after a dump truck knocks down a power line while unloading dirt. No estimate on when power will be restored.

Police say a truck working in the area of the Jordan River Trail was unloading dirt when it hit a power line, this impact knocked the power line down which parked the brush fires.

There is no estimate currently on when power will be restored for those affected by the downed power line.

Drivers are advised to avoid the 1200 West 3300 South area as crews continue to make repairs to contain the brush fires.

