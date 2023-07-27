Dump truck knocks down West Valley City powerline, causing small brush fires

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Crews are working to contain several small fires along the Jordan River Trail after a dump truck knocks down a power line while unloading dirt. No estimate on when power will be restored.

Police say a truck working in the area of the Jordan River Trail was unloading dirt when it hit a power line, this impact knocked the power line down which parked the brush fires.

Fire crews are working to put out the fires and power crews are working to restore spotty outages in the area. Some intersections in the area may be affected by power outages. We do not have an estimate on when power will be restored. 2/ — WVC Police (@WVCPD) July 27, 2023

Drivers are advised to avoid the 1200 West 3300 South area as crews continue to make repairs to contain the brush fires.

