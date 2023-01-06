Watch Now
Dump truck loses control, tips into UTA bus in Bountiful

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 06, 2023
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A UTA driver suffered minor injuries after a dump truck lost control and tipped into a bus with passengers Friday morning in Bountiful.

The truck was full of rocks, gravel and mud around 8:30 a.m. when officials say it possibly lost its brakes and tipped while trying to turn from Eaglewood Drive to northbound Orchard Drive.

South Davis Metro UTA Bus Crash 2.jpeg

Eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, but not were injured. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

South Davis Metro Fire officials say weather was not a factor in the incident and the truck driver was cited.

