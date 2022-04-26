DWR gives hunters tips on where to find turkeys for spring hunt

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Division of Wildlife Services advises hunters that it's not too late to buy a spring general-season turkey hunt permit and explore the state to find these delicious birds.

Utah’s youth turkey hunt runs from April 29—May 1, and the spring general-season turkey hunt runs from May 2—31.

Although turkey populations have decreased in Utah, there are currently between 25,000-35,000 wild turkeys in the state.

“Winters with deep snowpacks are really hard on turkeys, so the mild winter we have had this year will have resulted in less winter kill,” DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley said.

“Other good news for hunters is that the mild winter also allows the turkeys to stay in public areas longer, and hopefully has kept them from moving into residential areas in search of food.”

Drought conditions have affected turkey populations throughout the state, but they seem to be doing well (if a bit less robust) in Payson Canyon, Spanish Fork Canyon, the Grindstone Ridge area and benches around Utah Valley.

DWR says that turkeys are now more often spotted in agricultural areas versus "on the range," so hunters should look for birds along rivers and adjacent areas well as near cottonwood trees.

For Northeastern Utah, hunters should target the corridors along the Duchesne River, the Green River and the Ashley Creek drainage.

DWR reminds hunters that agricultural areas are private property, and therefore written permission is needed from property owners to hunt there.

Major drainages across the northern and southern slopes of the Uinta Mountains may also be prime hunting areas.

Turkeys can also be found on public land in Cache Valley, including the Richmond Wildlife Management Area, the Wellsville Range, and Walk-in Access areas around Clarkston.

In Box Elder County, look for turkeys on the Raft River Mountains near Clear Creek, One Mile Creek, Johnson Creek, Wildcat Creek, and on the Pilot Mountain Range.

In Southern Utah, Hunters can find turkeys in the La Sal and Abajo mountains in Ponderosa pine tree habitats

There is also a relatively large turkey population along the Fremont River between Hanksville and Caineville.

DWR recommends carefully scouting an area before hunting, and says that the most turkeys are found between 10:00am—2:00pm.

For other general turkey hunting tips and to buy a permit, visit the DWR website.