DWR officers investigating illegal kills in Beaver County

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers in Cedar City want to find out who killed a fawn in Big John's Flat and an antlered bull elk in Indian Peaks Wildlife Management Area, both in Beaver County.

No hunts in the October hunting season allow harvesting a female deer, and elk was killed during a "spike-only" hunt, though it had antlers above its ears.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise be able to harvest the animal legally in the future,” said DWR Conservation Officer Brandon White.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer or elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

Calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

Using the UTDWR Law Enforcement app

Texting 847411

Going online through the DWR website

A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the crimes, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

In 2022, conservation officers confirmed the illegal killing of 1,283 wild animals and fish, valued at over $609,000.