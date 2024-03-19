DWR seeks help finding culprits who left animals to 'waste' in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for help in two separate cases where animals were killed and left to waste, which is illegal in the state.

A cow elk and 18 Canada geese were found in Emery County with little of the meat harvested, and the carcasses left to rot.

The cow elk was found between the power plant and solar fields near Huntington, skinned and quartered, but with only the backstraps removed.

DWR officers received multiple reports of dead geese on the ground and found hanging on fences and trees near Lawrence and Huntington, with only the breast feathers plucked.

Leaving protected wildlife to be wasted is a class B misdemeanor.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal wasting of this elk and geese, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to the DWR as follows:



By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

Through the Utah DWR app

By texting 847411

Through the DWR website

A reward may be available for tips leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Information can be submitted confidentially.

