DWR seeks information about illegally shot deer

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Utah DWR
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 12:48:14-05

OGDEN, Utah — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information about a buck deer that was illegally shot in northern Utah.

It was found on private property near Evanston, Wyoming and partially covered by a sheet of metal, presumably in an attempt to hide it.

Conservation officers received a report about the deer on November 26, and say its head was cut off, with the rest of the body left to waste.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers.

Information can be reported by calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337, texting 847411, going to the DWR website, or reporting it on the DWR law enforcement app.

    To report information about this specific case, contact DWR Conservation Officer Brandon Olson at 801-541-3906.

    Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

    Utah conservation officials investigated the illegal killing of over 1,000 animals in 2020 valued at over $387,000.

