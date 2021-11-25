Eagle Mountain deli focuses on giving back to community on Thanksgiving

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A deli and restaurant in Eagle Mountain will be opening their doors to anyone who’s in need of a meal on Thanksgiving.

“Years past we’ve had the opportunity to open our home and our deli,” said Monica Rogers of Six Sisters Deli & Grille, who will be celebrating seven years in Eagle Mountain in February. “On Thanksgiving Day between noon and 4 p.m., we do an open house where we invite one and all and anybody to join us and just come and have a plate and a conversation and be part of our little community here.”

They haven’t been holding a Thanksgiving event at Six Sisters over the past two years due to various circumstances including the pandemic. However, volunteers and employees have been preparing meals for the past week to make sure they have enough for more than 100 attendees.

“We expect to see local friends, law enforcement hopefully, anybody who needs a hot meal, you never know who’s going to come but those who will need to come, will come,” said Rogers. “Our community has embraced us; we’ve always wanted to be that hometown gathering place and seems like the last several years we’ve seen that kind of come to fruition.”

It’s not just during the holiday season that Rogers gives back to the community. She prides herself on her employees who come from all walks of life. She employs high school students who are working their first job to retirees looking for more work and some adults who are down on their luck, looking for a soft spot to land.

“We love you, Aaron, Eric and Jacob,” said Rogers, who spoke about three of her employees who have passed away in recent years. “We lost Jacob, one of my sons last year, took his life after a hard Army service.”