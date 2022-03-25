Eagle Mountain rancher upset after at least one cow shot and killed

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — CONTENT WARNING: This story contains sensitive content and images that may be disturbing to some readers.

A rancher in Eagle Mountain is upset after he discovered one of his cows was shot and killed.

Three other cows died on his property last week and although he initially thought they died due to illness, now he thinks they may have actually been shot.

"It's a pretty sad state of affairs when when they are so emboldened to do something like that," the owner of the cows, Bart D. Berry, told FOX 13 News. "The sad part is three of them would have had calves in a week or two. So they actually killed six."

Utah County Sheriff's Office

Berry discovered the cow Thursday by a drinking trough. He said the economic impact of four dead cattle is huge, especially as prices for everything continue to increase.

"They have no concern for others only themselves," Berry said. "It'll have a big impact on our operation," he continued.

Berry reported the incident to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, and now officials are asking that anyone with information come forward.

"For whatever reason, people are shooting our cows, we're gonna do what we can do to find out who it is to prosecute them," said Bart D. Berry, the rancher who owns the cows. "We're taking measures to protect ourselves and try and capture him on camera."

If you have any information on the cows, call (801)794-3970 and ask to speak with a deputy.