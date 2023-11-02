Early morning earthquake rattles Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah — An early morning magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook areas of central Utah Thursday, with shaking reported in Richfield.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about four miles North North-East of Richfield and 80.5 miles South of Santaquin.

A report gave the exact coordinates for the epicenter of the quake, shown on the map below:

The United States Geological Service reported the quake struck at 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning at a depth of 8.3 kilometers.

At least 88 people reported feeling the earthquake in the area, with the majority of individuals reporting weak or light shaking.

The majority of individuals who said they felt the earthquake were in Richfield or Monroe, but some people in Ephraim and Manti also reported weak shaking.

If you felt the earthquake and would like to report it to authorities, click here.