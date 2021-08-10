Watch
Early morning fire in Midvale at homeless camp causes brief delay on I-215

Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:06:29-04

MIDVALE, Utah — Fire erupted off I-215 near Union Park Avenue in the early morning hours this morning, but fire crews were able to bring it under control without injuries or damage to any nearby structures.

According to the Unified Fire Department, it looked like it started at a homeless camp that backs up to an apartment complex.

Utah's Department of Transportation (UDOT) cleared the highway before the morning rush hour, but updates can found here.

