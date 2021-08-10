Early morning fire in Midvale at homeless camp causes brief delay on I-215

MIDVALE, Utah — Fire erupted off I-215 near Union Park Avenue in the early morning hours this morning, but fire crews were able to bring it under control without injuries or damage to any nearby structures.

Fire affecting roadway

NB Union Park Ave Ramp To WB I-215 S, Midvale Salt Lake Co,

Right Shoulder,

Est. Clearance Time: 5:12 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 10, 2021

According to the Unified Fire Department, it looked like it started at a homeless camp that backs up to an apartment complex.

Utah's Department of Transportation (UDOT) cleared the highway before the morning rush hour, but updates can found here.