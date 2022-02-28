Watch
Early morning prayer vigil, fundraiser planned at Thanksgiving Point for Ukrainian women, children

Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 19:14:38-05

LEHI, Utah — A group of nonprofits and others are holding a vigil for Ukraine early Monday morning at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi and seeking donations to help women and children in the country.

The vigil is planned by non-profit organization Big Ocean Women and Worldwide Unified, an interfaith Facebook community. It is scheduled from 2-4 a.m. Monday in the Garden Room (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way).

"We are gathering in prayer and action to show solidarity with our friends in Ukraine," a press release read.

Attendees will also hear from some Ukrainians who will share their situations directly and live.

Donations can be made here.

