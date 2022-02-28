Early morning prayer vigil, fundraiser planned at Thanksgiving Point for Ukrainian women, children

LEHI, Utah — A group of nonprofits and others are holding a vigil for Ukraine early Monday morning at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi and seeking donations to help women and children in the country.

The vigil is planned by non-profit organization Big Ocean Women and Worldwide Unified, an interfaith Facebook community. It is scheduled from 2-4 a.m. Monday in the Garden Room (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way).

READ: Crisis in Ukraine: Here's how you can help

"We are gathering in prayer and action to show solidarity with our friends in Ukraine," a press release read.

Attendees will also hear from some Ukrainians who will share their situations directly and live.

Donations can be made here.