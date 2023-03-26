Early morning wrong-way crash kills 1 in Weber County

WEBER CO., Utah — A fatal wrong-way crash in the Riverdale area has left one person dead following the accident early Sunday morning in Weber County.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the area off 400 North near Riverdale where they arrived to find both vehicles in flames.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it struck the semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were able to escape the cab of the truck and were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Personnel worked on the fire which had become fully engulfed for a couple of hours.

The freeway was closed in both directions from 2700 North in Pleasant View to 400 North in Marriott-Slaterville

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notifications.