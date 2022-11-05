Early opening days promise a great start to Utah's ski season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s ski season is off to a promising start with resorts opening earlier than usual.

“It was just an exciting announcement that Brian Head was able to open today, which is their earliest opening ever and our fourth earliest opening in Utah history," said Ski Utah spokeswoman Alison Palmintere.

Solitude Mountain Resort announced that it will be opening next Friday, Nov. 11, a week earlier than planned.

“Mother Nature had other plans," resort spokesman Travis Holland said. "It has just been coming down out here. We're at 45 inches so far, we've got quite a bit more in the forecast this week, and we're feeling really good about being open on the 11th.”

Utah’s ski industry is hoping potential visitors have their eyes on our weather right now.

“Snow totals definitely affect whether or not people are booking," said Palmintere. "I expect we'll see some bookings come about as a result of these storms.”

A solid snowpack is good news not just for skiers; local businesses in Park City are feeling optimistic with all the November storms.

“Everything is pricey these days," said Overland Sheepskin Co. manager Felicia Christensen. "You don't want to go on a vacation where your experience is awful.”

A lack of snow can dry up business on Main Street too.

“We're counting on this year actually having some snow, because it's snowing this week, and we're kind of hoping it would start snowing now and nonstop to like, April 15," said Christensen.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring was quite a challenge over the past couple of years. This year, resorts and businesses are closer to full staff.

“We will be welcoming some J-1 student workers this year," said Holland. "That's just a really cool vibe to the resort. It's always fun getting people from all around the world to come and work with us.”

Even despite the long dry spell last year, Palmintere said it was still one of Utah's best years, with increased visitor spending at about $2.3 billion.

Here are the current anticipated opening days at Utah's ski resorts:



Brian Head Resort: November 4

Solitude Mountain Resort: November 11

Alta Ski Area: November 18

Park City Mountain: November 18

Snowbasin Resort: November 25

Snowbird: November 30

Deer Valley Resort: December 3

Nordic Valley: December 9

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 9

Eagle Point Resort: December 16

Opening days to be announced:

