East High School evacuated for possible bomb threat

East High School
Francisco Kjolseth / The Salt Lake Tribune
East High School
Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:38:25-05

SALT LAKE CITY — East High School was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" Friday after an employee received information about a possible bomb threat.

Salt Lake City Police said the school district chose to evacuate while resource officers help search the school.

The district said in a note to parents that the threat was called into the school at 12:10 p.m.

Further details about the nature of the threat were not made available, but in an email to parents from school officials, it said the threat was "highly likely" to be a hoax.

Officials said all students are safe and emphasized that the evacuation was "out of an abundance of caution."

