Easter Jeep Safari brings tens of thousands to Moab this week

MOAB, Utah — The 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari returns to Moab this week.

The annual event put on by Red Rock 4-Wheelers brings more than 20,000 Jeep owners to the Southern Utah city for nine days of trail rides.

Moab has a very special relationship with the cars, said Brandon Girmus, the senior brand manager for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator.

“A lot of these trails were actually created for uranium prospecting and for cattle ranching, and a lot of those prospectors, a lot of those cattle ranchers, they were using Jeep vehicles from the 1940s, from the 1950s,” he said. “They created those trails, and really we’re kind of continuing that tradition.”

There is a Jeep display at Walker Drug on Main Street in Moab, where people can check out the new car models and sign up for trail rides through this Friday.