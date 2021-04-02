Easter weekend will bring warm temps and more traffic enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Easter weekend will bring warm temperatures to Utah, but the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is alerting drivers that more officers will be on duty to monitor traffic speed and watch for impaired drivers.

Easter Weekend Enforcement



- 50 Extra DUI shifts

- 84 Extra Traffic Enforcement shifts



As we kick this weekend off please watch your speed and slow down!



We want everyone to enjoy their weekend and get to where they're going safely- Col. Rapich pic.twitter.com/KgRZiM3VBb — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 2, 2021

Over 130 extra shifts will be added to monitor drivers under the influence (DUI) and traffic enforcement according to UHP Colonel Michael Rapich.

"We want everyone to enjoy their weekend and get to where they're going safely," adds Rapich.