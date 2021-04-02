Watch
Easter weekend will bring warm temps and more traffic enforcement

Utah Highway Patrol
UHP move over blitz
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:26:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Easter weekend will bring warm temperatures to Utah, but the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is alerting drivers that more officers will be on duty to monitor traffic speed and watch for impaired drivers.

Over 130 extra shifts will be added to monitor drivers under the influence (DUI) and traffic enforcement according to UHP Colonel Michael Rapich.

"We want everyone to enjoy their weekend and get to where they're going safely," adds Rapich.

