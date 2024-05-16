eBay to put massive Draper headquarters up for sale

DRAPER, Utah — A 240,000-square-foot facility nestled in Draper that is home to eBay will soon go on the market as the company tries to relocate from the massive campus.

The space, located at 583 eBay Way, opened in 2013 and expected to employ more than 1,400 people through 2033, FOX 13 News previously reported.

In 2011, FOX 13's content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reported the board of the Governor's Office of Economic Development approved a one-time $38.2 million tax incentive for eBay to build the Draper facility as long as it fulfilled its jobs commitment through 2031.

Now, more than 10 years later, a parking lot at the facility remains nearly barren most days and eBay is looking to move out.

Brandon Fugal, Chairman of Colliers International in Utah, a commercial real estate firm, initially marketed part of eBay's landmark office for lease, with an online listing detailing that the entire third floor and part of the second floor were available.

But on Wednesday, Fugal told FOX 13 News he is working to market the entire property, located on a little more than 36 acres.

While eBay is selling their massive facility, Fugal said the company is committed to staying in Utah, "as they adjust their footprint in the market."

Fugal described the space as "one of the most impressive office campuses that exists." Beyond plentiful office space, it also includes a full auditorium, cafeteria, fitness facility, arcade room, basketball courts and a half soccer field.

One of the biggest draws to the location of the building is its proximity to the Frontrunner Train station just steps away.

While the campus may have once been bustling, most days, the parking lot is mostly empty, suggesting that many employees adjusted to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fugal said a timeline of the sale, including when it would officially be on the market and for what price, would be determined soon and he would "be providing more information in the near future."