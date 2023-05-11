Eden home evacuated after mudslide, portions of road closed

EDEN, Utah — Weber Fire has evacuated one home after a mudslide causes damage on North Viking Drive Wednesday evening. No injuries reported, only one home is affected.

Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of a mudslide on North Viking Drive on Wednesday, where crews worked to divert the mud and flood waters away from the nearby homes.

No injuries were reported, though they will remain at the scene throughout the night. Crews on-site will notify residents in the event that further evacuation becomes needed.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.