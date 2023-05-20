Edge Homes owners in Herriman concerned about construction of neighborhood

HERRIMAN, Utah — When Matt Isbell first bought his house in Herriman, he noticed a pillar hardly supporting his back deck.

“This pillar here was an issue during construction," he said. "We had them come out to fix it, and we came back out to look at it, and it looked good. It was backfilled with dirt, and then I start building this patio, and all they did was put a band-aid on it.”

Almost three years after reporting the issue, he noticed Edge Homes didn’t actually fix anything.

“My wife fell through a deck when she was 12," said Isbell. "So she's kind of skittish at decks as it is, and then we see this, and it's kind of traumatizing for her personally, not trusting to be able to come out your back door.”

At the end of April, two houses built by Edge Homes in Draper collapsed after sliding down a hill. Now, Edge homeowners in Herriman are raising concerns about how the rock wall was built behind their houses.

“It's starting to slough off, and all the dirt's running through," said Isbell. "Stones were breaking and kids are playing at all these houses. The wall probably gets about 25-30 feet tall down there and it's a safety hazard for sure for kids.”

In response, Edge Homes wrote the following to FOX 13 News:

“We are already familiar with the concerns about the wall. Both the HOA's engineering expert and our expert agree that there are no concerns with the structural integrity of the wall. Instead, there are a few maintenance and repair items as well as a fix that is needed for the drainage system that was altered/impaired by an internet services provider that installed underground lines. We are already working with the HOA to determine a fair allocation of maintenance responsibilities and warranty responsibilities.”

“They just need to own up and admit where they cut corners and fix it and make sure that people are safe," Isbell said.