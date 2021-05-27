Edwards to challenge Lee for U.S. Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards is launching a campaign to challenge Sen. Mike Lee for the U.S. Senate seat next year.

"I don’t take the prospect of running against a fellow Republican lightly. But I don’t take the challenges facing Utah families lightly either," Edwards said in an interview with FOX 13 ahead of her campaign announcement. "Utahns want to see a leader who is less focused on picking partisan fights and more committed to actually offering solutions to the challenges they’re facing as families and businesses."

Edwards, a therapist who served in the Utah State Legislature representing Davis County from 2008 until she retired in 2018, is the first candidate to formally declare that she will seek to challenge Sen. Lee in the 2022 election.

In the legislature, Edwards had a reputation as a moderate Republican who would often work in a bipartisan fashion. She said she would take that same approach to the U.S. Senate.

"I’m not afraid of different opinions. I welcome them," she said.

Sen. Lee will be a formidable opponent, but he has faced criticism over his support of President Trump. At the Utah Republican Party state convention, however, he received loud cheers from GOP delegates as he took the stage. In contrast, Sen. Mitt Romney was booed by those same delegates over his votes to impeach President Trump.

Edwards told FOX 13 she will seek to secure the party's nomination at the 2022 state convention, but will also gather signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot, as the law allows.

