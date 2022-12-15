Eight Utahns charged for dietary supplement scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns are charged in a $100 million dietary supplement scam.

Multiple people were indicted by a federal grand jury for selling a “nutraceutical” (nutrition pharmaceutical) that could allegedly treat seizures, cancer, erectile dysfunction, and help lose weight.

The district attorney’s office says that for six years, the group used a call center and set up hundreds of sham websites, LLCs, and bank accounts.

Court documents say they sold illegitimate products with fake promises, facts, and celebrity endorsements.

They allegedly charged customers more than the advertised price and enrolled them in monthly subscriptions without their knowledge.

Prosecutors say the alleged scammers then used the money to buy a $250-thousand boat, a Lamborghini, a Porsche, and cosmetic surgery. They also are accused of transferring a majority of the millions to accounts overseas.

April Bawden (36), Chad Bawden (43), Makaio Crisler (39), Philip Gannuscia (52), Dustin Garr (44), Barbara Jackson (69), Brent Knudson (42), Robert McKinley (45), and Richard Nemrow (42) face eighteen counts including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and identity theft.