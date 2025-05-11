Watch Now
Elaine Hatch, wife of senator Orrin Hatch, dead at 91

SALT LAKE CITY — Elaine Hatch, the widow of former Utah senator Orrin Hatch passed away Saturday, the Hatch Foundation announced.

In a statement posted to the foundation's website,the foundation called her a source of strength for the late senator's years of public service.

“Elaine was the consummate mother and grandmother of the Hatch family," said Matt Sandgren, Executive Director of the Hatch Foundation, in the posted statement. “She was the steady foundation, the quiet strength behind Senator Hatch's decades of public service, and a source of warmth and kindness to all who knew her."

The Hatches were married in 1957, having met at Brigham Young University. They remained married for 65 years, up until Orrin Hatch's death in 2022.

The two are survived by six children, 23 grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

"Abby and I are heartbroken to learn of Elaine Hatch’s passing," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Utahns knew Senator Hatch as our longest‑serving U.S. senator, but those who knew the family understood that Elaine was the quiet strength—and the steady compass—behind that remarkable public service."

