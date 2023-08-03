Elder Jeffery R. Holland hospitalized for 'ongoing health complications'

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was hospitalized for "observation and treatment of ongoing health complications," officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday.

The news of his hospitalization comes two weeks after his wife, Patricia T. Holland, died at the age of 81. Her funeral was hosted on July 28.

Elder Holland's health has been unstable for a few months as he was excused from church responsibilities, including General Conference, in April.

In April, church leadership said Holland and his wife had contracted COVID-19 and he had recently begun dialysis for a kidney condition.

Elder Holland was excused from his church assignments and responsibilities "for at least two months" in April to allow for recovery.

"Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning," a statement from the church reads. "He sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the Church who know and care for him and his family."