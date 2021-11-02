Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Election 2021 results from across Utah

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
SLCo Voting (1).jpg
Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 17:36:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is election day in Utah, and voters across the state will cast ballots in a variety of races. While there are no statewide races to be determined, residents in local cities and communities will be making big decisions to determine the pathways of futures in Utah.

As polls close at 8 p.m., click below for LIVE election results from Utah counties that are providing the information.

Because some of the races are ranked choice voting, many of the results are considered preliminary.

CLICK HERE to see that mail-in or provisional ballots were received by election officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere