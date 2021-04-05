Electric buses will link Ogden's FrontRunner Station to downtown and beyond

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is one of four cities nationwide that will receive federal funding for its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that will run electric buses from Ogden's FrontRunner station through downtown and the Weber State University campus, terminating at McKay-Dee Hospital.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will receive $3.2 million for the project as part of $187 million in federal funding allocations announced April 5 by DOT.

BRT is a transit system that aims to deliver improved bus service by establishing dedicated lanes, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms and enhanced stations to improve efficiency and speed of travel.

Three other projects in San Bernadino, California and Everett and Seattle in Washington also received BRT funding in the announcement made by DOT, emphasized the need for the country to expand and modernize its public transit systems.

The Capitol Investment Grants Program of DOT, which will provide the funding, gives support to major transit infrastructure projects nationwide. Those accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process to be eligible for consideration.