Elementary school raises $3K for K-9 bulletproof vests

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Woods Cross Elementary school donated bulletproof vests to two local K-9 officers Thursday after two years of raising funds.

"I'm so happy that we have the support of our community," Officer Austin Strong, partner to K-9 Loki said. "These vests aren't cheap, these dogs are being put in a dangerous positions so it's nice to have these vests."

The school raised over $3,000 for the cause and the two vests cost $1,500. Extra money that was raised by the students will go back into the Student Leadership Council program at the school.

One vest was donated to K-9 Legend and one to K-9 Loki. Both dogs have been with the department for over a year, and having these vests will provide extra security for the K-9's and their handlers.

Woods Cross Police

"Crime is getting worse and these dogs are such a great tool for us and officer safety," Strong said. "He [Loki] can save my life one day."

As the temperatures heat up, Strong said that these vests aren't used all of the time in order to keep the K-9's cool, but they are used in the most dangerous of situations.

"I have another lightweight vest, I'll throw this one on if we're going to...a call with someone with a gun or weapon."

The Woods Cross Police Department took to Facebook to express their appreciation for the donation from the elementary school. In a post they said in part "Our K9’s are an essential part of our department and we are happy to be able to keep them safe and protected while on duty!!"