Elementary students evacuated over possible gunshot sound, no threat found

Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 16:28:44-04

LAYTON, Utah — Students at an elementary school in Layton were evacuated Monday afternoon due to reports of a gunshot noise, but police say they found no threat.

Sunburst Elementary School, located at 2504 W Sunburst Drive, was cleared of students as a result of the call.

Layton Police said it was reported someone thought they heard a gunshot, but that "does not appear to be the source of the noise."

After the building was cleared, police reported that no threat was found and the sound the caller reported was not a gunshot.

What the source of the sound was was not made immediately available.

Shortly after the building was cleared, police said the students returned to the school to finish their day.

