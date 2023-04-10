Elementary students evacuated over possible gunshot sound, no threat found

LAYTON, Utah — Students at an elementary school in Layton were evacuated Monday afternoon due to reports of a gunshot noise, but police say they found no threat.

Sunburst Elementary School, located at 2504 W Sunburst Drive, was cleared of students as a result of the call.

Our officers are at Sunburst Elementary clearing the school. We were called to what someone thought could be a gunshot, but that does not appear to be the source of the noise. The students have been evacuated while we finish searching, but everything looks fine so far. — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) April 10, 2023

Layton Police said it was reported someone thought they heard a gunshot, but that "does not appear to be the source of the noise."

After the building was cleared, police reported that no threat was found and the sound the caller reported was not a gunshot.

What the source of the sound was was not made immediately available.

Shortly after the building was cleared, police said the students returned to the school to finish their day.

