Emergency lights not heeded lead to UHP car crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol and the Mountain Green Fire Protection District is reminding people to slow down and heed emergency lights on the highway, following what could have been a tragic accident.

A trooper on Trapper's Loop in Morgan County had turned on his emergency lights, but a pickup truck failed to slow down, clipping the car and spinning it into the opposite lane.

The trooper's car went into the path of an oncoming pickup truck that was towing a boat, causing it to jacknife.

No one was hurt, but the outcome could have been very different.

Emergency lights are a signal to others on the highway to wait before proceeding, and move over or stop if the next action is unclear.