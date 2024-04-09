County officials declare 'Emergency Situation' due to cracks in Panguitch Lake Dam

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Officials have issued an emergency alert to the public and escalated the urgency of the situation after upper portions of the Panguitch Lake Dam began to noticeably crack.

On Monday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shared the Panguitch Lake Dam was damaged resulting in "transverse cracking on the upper portion of the dam."

As conditions are monitored and out of an abundance of caution, officials shut down Highway 143 and limited access to the lake.

Then Tuesday at 6 p.m., the sheriff's office escalated their monitoring to a "Level 2 Emergency Situation." They explained that this means there is a potential of dam failure. They said there is no immediate threat to public safety, but said residents need to be on alert should that change.

"We are currently coordinating with emergency management personnel and local authorities to prepare for any potential outcomes. It is crucial that residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas be prepared for a possible evacuation should we reach a Level 3 situation, which would indicate imminent dam failure," the statement read in part. "Please know that if a failure occurs, we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch."

The Sheriff's office urged the public to watch for updates on their Facebook page and on their website: garfield.utah.gov.

According to the National Dam Inventory, the dam was first constructed in 1872. It was inspected last year and was assessed to be in satisfactory condition. But if the dam were to fail, records say it would pose a high hazard to life or property.

Tuesday evening's full announcement reads:

Garfield County Sheriff's Office is issuing an urgent public safety announcement regarding the current status of the Panguitch Lake Dam. As of 6:00 PM, we have escalated our monitoring to a Level 2 Emergency Situation due to potential risks identified with the dam's integrity. This decision is based on the latest assessments by our team of experts. It is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the vicinity.

What Does Level 2 Emergency Situation Mean?

A Level 2 Emergency Situation indicates that there is a potential for dam failure. While there is no immediate threat to public safety, the situation could rapidly evolve. We are closely monitoring the dam and are prepared to escalate our response if necessary.

Preparation and Possible Evacuation

We are currently coordinating with emergency management personnel and local authorities to prepare for any potential outcomes. It is crucial that residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas be prepared for a possible evacuation should we reach a Level 3 situation, which would indicate imminent dam failure.

How to Prepare:

• Stay Informed: Follow updates from official channels. We will communicate through all available resources, including reverse 911 calls, social media platforms, and local news outlets.

• Evacuation Plan: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes. Should evacuation be necessary, residents should proceed east towards Hatch as the primary evacuation route.

• Emergency Kits: Ensure your emergency kits are ready and contain essential items such as water, food, medications, and important documents.

• Inform Others: Please take some time to notify family, friends, and neighbors in the area to ensure they are prepared and have any assistance that may be needed.

Next Steps

Our teams are working tirelessly to monitor the situation and implement all necessary precautions. We urge the public to remain vigilant, follow all safety instructions, and prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

We understand the concern and inconvenience this situation may cause and assure you that the safety of our community is our highest priority. We are committed to providing timely and accurate information as the situation evolves. Please know that if a failure occurs, we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch.

For more information and updates, please visit www.garfield.utah.gov or the Garfield County Sheriff's Facebook Page.

