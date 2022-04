WEST JORDAN, Utah — Part of 9000 South is closed for emergency utility work in West Jordan.

9000 South is closed in both directions from 3400 West to Bangerter Highway.

There was a car accident overnight, which caused damage to utilities. High winds made the repair work even harder.

UDOT officials estimated it could stay that way until 11 a.m., impacting the entire Friday morning commute in a busy part of Salt Lake County.