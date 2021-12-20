'Empty the Shelters' aims to get pets into forever homes

PARK CITY, Utah — In an effort to get pets out of shelters and into forever homes, several Utah animal shelters are offering reduced fee or no-cost adoption.

They are taking part in “Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope.”

The event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“We believe we are the place where love wins,” said Lindsay Ortega, the executive director of Nuzzles and Co., a shelter located in Park City. “We want to build a world where every cat and dog has a place to come home.”

During the Empty the Shelters event, Nuzzles and Co. is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals older than six months. The fee for kittens is reduced to $25 and puppies is reduced to $300.

Since the adoption push began earlier in December, 67 pets have been adopted. Eighty are still waiting patiently to find their forever homes.

“When you adopt, you are saving two lives,” Ortega said. “The one you adopted and you open up a space to rescue another one.”

Nuzzles and Co. rescues animals from municipal kill shelters in Utah. The organization also takes in animals located on Native American reservations in rural areas of the state.

A complete list of animals available for adoption can be found on the Nuzzles and Co. website.

Empty the Shelters runs through Monday, December 20.

A complete list of animal shelters in Utah taking part in the adoption event can be found here.