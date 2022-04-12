Enterprise preparing for another dangerous fire season

ENTERPRISE, Utah — A Southern Utah community that was almost ravaged by a wildfire last year is making sure its fire department is prepared in light of what may be another dangerous fire season.

Enterprise was nearly engulfed by the Flatt Fire last year, which spread to thousands of acres in just a matter of hours.

It was caused by a lightning strike that burned along the Washington and Iron County line in mid-June last summer, with drought conditions making the fire ignite quickly.

Because the Flatt Fire was the largest fire in Utah last year, the Enterprise Fire Department rolled out a Wildland Fire Team to anticipate potential dangers this year.

Wildfires have been common from St. George to Enterprise along SR-18, and this year's drought conditions make it ripe for more.

“It is a very extreme area that with high winds can take out a lot of homes and structures," said Enterprise Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Germain.

He said that the area doesn't have a lot of water sources or available hydrants, so bringing in more personnel to fight fires is part of their strategy.

Their out-of-state work last year also helped fund some of their new equipment.

“This Wildland Team, when they’re not deployed on a fire, they’re in the hills, cutting, burning and going mitigation to help prevent that stuff and that’s huge for this area,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Brenden Moody.

Five new members will join the team on Wednesday.