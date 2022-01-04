Entrata founder emails tech CEOs, claiming COVID vaccine part of extermination plot by 'the Jews'

SALT LAKE CITY — The chair of Entrata, a Silcon Slopes tech firm, sent an email to a number of tech CEOs and Utah business and political leaders, claiming the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by "the Jews" to exterminate people.

The email by David Bateman, shared with FOX 13 by numerous sources, begins with the subject line "Genocide." Bateman confirmed to FOX 13 in text messages that he sent the email.

"I write this email knowing that many of you will think I'm crazy after reading it. I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people. It's obvious now. It's undeniable, yet no one is doing anything. Everyone is discounting their own judgment, and dismissing their intuition," Bateman wrote.

In the email, Bateman attacks the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people not to get it. He also claims that criticism of the vaccine is being censored and international charges were going to be filed against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top. It happened in 2013 with Pope Francis. I believe the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule. I know, it sounds bonkers. No one is reporting on it, but the Hasidic Jews in the US instituted a law for their people that they are not to be vaccinated for any reason," he wrote in the email.

"I pray that I'm wrong on this. Utah has got to stop the vaccination drive. Warn your employees. Warn your friends. Prepare. Stay safe."

Among those the email went to were Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, Governor Spencer Cox, Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, Economic Development Corporation of Utah CEO Theresa Foxley and a number of other Silicon Slopes CEOs.

In text messages, Bateman confirmed to FOX 13 he wrote the email.

"Yes. I sent it. I have nothing but love for the Jewish people. Some of my closest friends are Jews. My heart breaks for their 2500 years they’ve been mistreated by nearly every country on earth. But I do believe Scottish Rite Freemasons are behind the pandemic (overwhelmingly Jewish)," he wrote. "And I fear billions of people around the globe right now are being exterminated."

Bateman said he emailed a few close friends with his personal opinion and "had no intention of raising a big stir." He has retired as Entrata's CEO but remains chair of the company's board. Last year, Entrata raised $507 million with the help of Smith and Vivint founder Todd Pederson, among others.

Bateman has been a prominent figure in Republican politics in Utah. He was a big donor to the party, bailing them out of financial trouble and supporting one faction of the Utah GOP in an internal fight that spilled out in public over paths for candidates to get on the ballot.

The email stunned many who work in Utah's tech industry, including leaders of the political action committee that represents them on Capitol Hill.

"It’s incredibly disturbing that somebody in our community would voice these kinds of opinions, especially during this time," said Elizabeth Converse, the executive director of Utah Tech Leads. "We’ve all seen a rise in anti-semitic behavior across the country and specifically in Utah because of the virus."

Blake McClary, the general manager of Divvy, condemned the comments in a post on Twitter:

Dave Bateman has been the worst representative of Utah tech for years. We all know this. It's time for him to step down from Entrata and enjoy his tax haven in Puerto Rico and not embarrass us. https://t.co/Tzfw16XHOF — Blake McClary 🍋 (@BlakeMcClary) January 4, 2022

