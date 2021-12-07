Ephraim receives grant to revitalize playground for people of all abilities

EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim, Utah is the recipient of one of T-Mobile's Hometown Grants intended to revitalize small towns with community projects that make them great places to live.

Ephraim's grant will be used to transform a dilapidated playground into a state-of-the-art recreation area that allows people of all abilities to enjoy it.

"As a city, we are so grateful for the generous gift from T-Mobile that allows Ephraim City to complete the final preparations for our All Abilities Park,” said John Scott, Mayor of Ephraim, Utah.

“This will be the first of its kind in Sanpete County and we are so thrilled that we can partner with T-Mobile in order to accomplish this goal. Our All Abilities Park will serve residents throughout this area and will be a great asset to our community.”

T-Mobile's Hometown Grants are available to towns of fewer than 50,000 people to transform, revitalize, and renovate spaces that serve the community in a variety of ways, from historic theaters to homeless shelters.

Main Street America and Smart Growth America, organizations dedicated to revitalizing small towns and rural areas, helped in the grant selection process.

In addition to Ephraim, towns receiving the grants are as follows:

Aliquippa, Pa. : Build a recreational park at 3 rd Ave Park to provide a dedicated space for children to play safely.

: Build a recreational park at 3 Ave Park to provide a dedicated space for children to play safely. Augusta, Maine: Public art project enabling partners to create and display 25 uniquely painted fiberglass Sturgeons.

Public art project enabling partners to create and display 25 uniquely painted fiberglass Sturgeons. Beaver Falls, Pa.: Create a children's museum project to support equitable education.

Create a children's museum project to support equitable education. Chillicothe, Mo. : Silver Moon Plaza beautification project including outdoor amenities.

: Silver Moon Plaza beautification project including outdoor amenities. Clovis, N.M.: A walking track for all at Clovis Community College for exercise year-around.

A walking track for all at Clovis Community College for exercise year-around. Cosmopolis, Wash: A park beautification project that is a cooperative effort between The Friends of Highland Park and the City of Cosmopolis.

A park beautification project that is a cooperative effort between The Friends of Highland Park and the City of Cosmopolis. Elizabeth City, N.C. : Restore/reactivate a football field for youth flag football and other community sports.

: Restore/reactivate a football field for youth flag football and other community sports. Kennesaw, Ga. : Adding wheelchair accessible swings to a community park to provide a play area for youth of all abilities.

: Adding wheelchair accessible swings to a community park to provide a play area for youth of all abilities. Lander, Wyo. : Develop land that will become the future Popo Agie River Park, reducing current park overcrowding.

: Develop land that will become the future Popo Agie River Park, reducing current park overcrowding. Los Alamos, N.M. : A creative greenspace project created by local co-ops for community gathering for local and regional safe, outdoor community use.

: A creative greenspace project created by local co-ops for community gathering for local and regional safe, outdoor community use. Marion, S.C. : Park enhancements to honor the legacy of Clementa Pinckney and the victims of the Emanuel AME massacre with technology and education tie-in.

: Park enhancements to honor the legacy of Clementa Pinckney and the victims of the Emanuel AME massacre with technology and education tie-in. Mason City, Iowa : Massive town beautification project including completion of an all-inclusive river walk.

: Massive town beautification project including completion of an all-inclusive river walk. Murray, Ky.: Downtown beautification of Imagination Alley and court square including art murals and free wi-fi access.

Downtown beautification of Imagination Alley and court square including art murals and free wi-fi access. Oak Harbor, Wash. : Re-building the lagoon dock, a community gathering place in Windjammer Park, for year-around enjoyment and ADA accessibility.

: Re-building the lagoon dock, a community gathering place in Windjammer Park, for year-around enjoyment and ADA accessibility. Pineville, Mo. : Continued development of a student chamber-led entrepreneurial program for high school students.

: Continued development of a student chamber-led entrepreneurial program for high school students. Port Royal, S.C .: Wetlands boardwalk, Amphitheater and Observation deck.

.: Wetlands boardwalk, Amphitheater and Observation deck. Prestonsburg, Ky. : Revitalize square with art murals, ADA seating and emergency sound system.

: Revitalize square with art murals, ADA seating and emergency sound system. Saint Albans, W.Va. : Saint Albans Roadside Park wheelchair accessible merry-go-round installation.

: Saint Albans Roadside Park wheelchair accessible merry-go-round installation. Stuart, Va. : Addition of public wi-fi access to primary business corridors within historic district.

: Addition of public wi-fi access to primary business corridors within historic district. Village of Arcade, N.Y. : Construct ADA restrooms for a park and softball field.

: Construct ADA restrooms for a park and softball field. Village of Wausaukee, Wis. : Community Center library renovation.

: Community Center library renovation. Washington, N.J. : Build a community center to aid Habitat for Humanity.

: Build a community center to aid Habitat for Humanity. West Bend, Wis. : Renovation of 85-year-old Regner Park Beach House into a four-season, multipurpose community facility.

: Renovation of 85-year-old Regner Park Beach House into a four-season, multipurpose community facility. Yates Center, Kan.: Renovate community center basement for expanded community and business incubator use.

“These winning grant projects demonstrate the ingenuity and dedication to community we’ve seen in Main Street towns for decades,” said Main Street America’s President & CEO Patrice Frey.

Go here for information on how to submit a proposal for a Hometown Grant.