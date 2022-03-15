Equal Pay Day highlights wage inequity in Utah

March 15 isn't just a Tuesday—it's Equal Pay Day, a time to highlight the differences that still exist between the salaries of men and women.

Its been around for 25 years, but the White House said it's being held early this year to signify the amount of extra time into this year a woman must work to earn what a man did the year before.

U.S. Census data shows that woman paid 83 cents for every dollar a man makes, on average.

Utah is among a handful of states with the largest wage gap, with women earning just under 70 cents for every dollar a man makes.

Lydia Martinez says she struggled with equal pay working for major retailers as well as being underpaid or under-promoted, which drove her to open her own business, "Elle Marketing and Events."

For the past five years she's grown the business, mostly hiring female employees, and working with the Women's Business Center of Utah.

And although the pandemic has hurt many businesses, Martinez sees it as a chance for entrepreneurship, though she believes women need more of a support system in the state.

She thinks more mentorships will help women in business, as well as more access to raising capital.