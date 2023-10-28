ESPN College GameDay brings No. 13 Utah showdown with No. 8 Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY — The excitement for the No. 13 Utah and No. 8 Oregon Pac-12 showdown this weekend was on full display on Friday.

Presidents Circle on the University of Utah campus has been transformed into ESPN's College GameDay. This marks fifth time the show has been at the school and the first time since 2016.

"We just wanted to see what the atmosphere was like going into tomorrow's big game, obviously wanted to try and see the coaches and see some of the players," said Carly Torres, a senior at the University of Utah.

Torres says this was her first time seeing ESPN College GameDay and the festivities surrounding it.

"I think if you were to go look in the audience right now there is people of all ages, I mean, we've seen a lot of our friends that are in Greek life, and just friends from classes and stuff, but there is also so many like little kids, " said Torres.

Hundreds of people came out on Friday to catch a glimpse of the live broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show.

While this was a first for those like Torres and her friends, others in the crowd say they are veterans of the GameDay experience.

"We've been to GameDay all five GameDay's that have been here at the University of Utah," said Gordon Burns, a Taylorsville resident.

Burns has been a Utes season ticket holder since 1981.

With his wife and granddaughter by his side, he says this really makes for a family event.

"This adds a lot to the excitement because it is kind of like a reward for having had a good season, an opportunity to be able to showcase your school," said Burns.

While fans were treated to a live show on Friday, several people could be seen nearby working to put the finishing touches on everything, ahead of the College GameDay show on Saturday.

"We take over the town, we take over the campus, bring our full circus of 100-plus people from all over the country, set up, break down and have a heck of a show," said Lindsey Lloyd, Managing Producer with ESPN College Gameday.

FOX 13 News spoke with ESPN College GameDay Analyst Desmond Howard and ESPN College GameDay Host Rece Davis about what fans can expect if they come out to see the show on Saturday.

"It is a high-energy show, very exciting, extremely informative," said Howard.

"We interact with them, Kyle is going to be on the show, Cam Rising is going to be on the show, there are going to be a couple of things that happen on the show that I'm going to hold back that in the entire history of GameDay, no one can remember them ever happening," Davis added.

The Utes and Ducks will hit the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on FOX 13 News.