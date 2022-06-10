Estimated 600-700 acre wildfire burns in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out in Washington County Thursday night, burning an estimated 600-700 acres so far.

State fire officials reported the "Dalton Wash Fire" is located east of Virgin.

The fire was caused by a vehicle rollover.

Officials say the fire is being driven by wind, which is one reason why it's growing very rapidly.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue reported no structures have been lost in the blaze.

They also report eight fire engines, one tender and one medic are on scene. Air support is also present, lending support until sunset Thursday night.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said the fire had grown to 600-700 acres, about an hour after State officials reported the fire had burned about 300-500 acres.

Information about if any evacuations are in place because of the fire was not made immediately available.