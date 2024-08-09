Watch Now
Evacuations in Box Elder County ordered as new brushfire threatens structures

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations near the Park Valley area in Box Elder County were ordered after the new Dove Creek Fire grew in all directions to over 150 acres Friday afternoon.

Officials first responded to the fire at 2:42 p.m. at Dove Creek Hills Road near Utah State Route 30.

It's not confirmed what structures are threatened, and how many people are affected by the evacuation orders has not yet been announced.

