Evacuations in Box Elder County ordered as new brushfire threatens structures

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations near the Park Valley area in Box Elder County were ordered after the new Dove Creek Fire grew in all directions to over 150 acres Friday afternoon.

Officials first responded to the fire at 2:42 p.m. at Dove Creek Hills Road near Utah State Route 30.

New 🔥Start in Box Elder Co. near the Park Valley area. Structures are threatened, and evacuations are occurring. The 125+ acres and spreading in all directions. Multiple ground and air resources are responding. More as it becomes available. #ffslkth pic.twitter.com/npQNYDIsdt — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 9, 2024

It's not confirmed what structures are threatened, and how many people are affected by the evacuation orders has not yet been announced.

